 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Top Gun: Maverick makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film
'Top Gun: Maverick' makers team up with Brad Pitt, Damson Idris for new F1 film

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are all set to star in upcoming Formula One movie, from the makers of Top Gun: Maverick.

The director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer of Tom Cruise's action film Top Gun are teaming up again of another mega project.

With Ehren Kruger, who served as one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay for the forth-coming feature.

Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also involved in the project, while, Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

As per the official synopsis, the project will see Pitt, "as a former driver who returns to the sport. Damson Idris joins as his teammate."

Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film, starring Pitt and George Clooney.

In is also reported earlier, the untitled Formula One film will have global theatrical distribution, with an exclusive run of at least 30 days before streaming on the Apple TV+ platform.

Meanwhile, Idris is playing the lead in the popular FX series Snowfall, a role that has earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations.

His other projects include episodes of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, as well as Netflix’s sci-fi action film Outside the Wire.

More From Entertainment:

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist

Johnny Depp's 'Jeanne du Barry' director Maiwenn sued for assaulting journalist
Prince William criticised after Jacinda Ardern joins his Earthshot Prize

Prince William criticised after Jacinda Ardern joins his Earthshot Prize

Drew Barrymore on why she got herself pets: 'wanted a homely environment'

Drew Barrymore on why she got herself pets: 'wanted a homely environment'
Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him video

Prince Harry reveals how 'identity' has 'always' be 'problem' for him
Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend video

Prince Harry was 'uncomfortable' in talking about Princess Diana to friend
King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance video

King Charles was believed to be 'planted' at Prince Harry's performance
King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event

King Charles was 'bizarrely off' at Prince Harry's school event
Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'

Prince Harry was 'not allowed' to leave Eton until he 'acted'
King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

King Charles has fallen into a trap, says British journalist

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films

Daisy Ridley to return as Rey in one of three new 'Star Wars' films
Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos

Paul Cattermole spotted dancing happily a day before his death: see photos