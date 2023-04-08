 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art
Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art

Drake sent the internet into a frenzy after unveiling the cover art for his latest, much-hyped single, Search & Rescue, which features a controversial voice sample of Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday, the Canadian rapper caused quite a firestorm on the internet as the song’s cover art features a picture of him and the Kardashians star in matching motorcycle helmets.

However, TMZ confirmed on Friday that the Kardashian-lookalike mystery woman was actually a model named Lilah, who closely resembles to the SKIMS founder.

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art

The cover art shows the God’s Plan rapper and a Kim Kardashian-lookalike driving on a motorcycle together.

The latest tactic has further fueled the rumors that Drake has taken yet another aim at Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

In the latest song Search and Rescue, Drake did sample an excerpt of Kardashian’s talking about her divorce from West on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,” states the reality TV star in the audio clip of the song.

Meanwhile, Drake’s father, Dennis Graham insisted that “it’s just a song” and his son is “not trolling” West.

More From Entertainment:

James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

James Bond casting director says she 'dies laughing' reading next 007 rumours

Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London

Zendaya, Tom Holland enjoy historical date at King Henry’s palace in London
Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

Bella Ramsey to star in upcoming period drama 'Monstrous Beauty'
Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ in chaos after losing major actor in upcoming season 6
Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her

Lily Allen reveals how 'Dreamland' character is relatable for her
Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed

Prince William’s nicknames Kate Middleton uses revealed
Meghan Markle never attended Easter festivities with Royal Family: Report video

Meghan Markle never attended Easter festivities with Royal Family: Report
Elijah Wood ‘fell in love’ with ‘Yellowjackets’ instantly

Elijah Wood ‘fell in love’ with ‘Yellowjackets’ instantly
Prince Harry issued ‘furious’ statement about Meghan Markle’s safety

Prince Harry issued ‘furious’ statement about Meghan Markle’s safety
Harry, Meghan should show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family

Harry, Meghan should show they're 'bigger people' in dispute with Royal family
Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did

Kate Middleton dubbed walkabout with Harry, Meghan ‘hardest’ thing she did
Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore are 'excited' to become grandparents

Rumer Willis says Bruce Willis, Demi Moore are 'excited' to become grandparents