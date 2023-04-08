 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘royal scandal-based formula has flopped’

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have “yet to prove themselves” in anything, now that their ‘royal scandal-based formula has flopped’.

PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James made these admissions.

The claims in question have been shared during the course of her chat with Express UK.

There, he was quoted saying, “The Sussexes are yet to prove themselves in any significant way.”

“Meghan had a decent career as an actor on a big TV show, but a number of years ago [and] Harry was in the Military, and had a short but esteemed career therein, but, again, too long ago to impact him today.”

Before concluding he also added, “Those pieces of works that have not followed a royal scandal-based formula have flopped.”

