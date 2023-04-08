 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

'Star Wars', 'Euphoria' stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Star Wars, Euphoria stars join cast of Apples Echo Valley
Star Wars, Euphoria stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson have joined the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming film Echo Valley.

Starring in the feature alongside the duo is The Hunger Games' Julianne Moore.

Echo Valley follows the story of Kate Garretson (Moore) a woman who spends her time in solitude at a remote Southeastern Pennsylvania Farm training horses in the aftermath of a personal tragedy.

The story takes a horrific turn when Kate's daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up at the farm, terrified and drenched in blood.

Gleeson portrays a local criminal who causes havoc in Kate's life by disclosing secrets about her family.

Script for the film has been written by Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown) and it will be directed by Michael Pearce. Production duties will be overseen by Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) under the banner of his company Scott Free Productions alongside Michael Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh.

Sweeney is best known for her roles in HBO's series Euphoria and The White Lotus. She is also expected to star in a remake of 1968 film Barbarella.

More From Entertainment:

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan

Yellowjackets star Juliette Lewis recalls her fan moment with Bob Dylan
Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter

Jeremy Renner joins family on amusement park trip, rides a motorized scooter
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' still on the cards

'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' still on the cards
Jack Black gushes over 'The Last of Us'

Jack Black gushes over 'The Last of Us'
Kathryn Hahn felt 'empowered' by new project 'Tiny Beautiful Things'

Kathryn Hahn felt 'empowered' by new project 'Tiny Beautiful Things'
Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie at odds over ‘close terms’ with Meghan Markle, Harry?

Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie at odds over ‘close terms’ with Meghan Markle, Harry?
Jonas Brothers detail plans for Yankee Stadium concert setlist

Jonas Brothers detail plans for Yankee Stadium concert setlist
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes pitch their 'chemistry' for new show

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes pitch their 'chemistry' for new show
‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues animal from the slaughterhouse

‘Succession’ star James Cromwell rescues animal from the slaughterhouse
Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art

Drake features Kim Kardashian lookalike on ‘Search and Rescue’ cover art
Priscilla Presley gets emotional addressing feud rumours with Riley Keough video

Priscilla Presley gets emotional addressing feud rumours with Riley Keough

British Empire Medal recipients share true feelings after being invited to King Charles Coronation

British Empire Medal recipients share true feelings after being invited to King Charles Coronation