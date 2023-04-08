Star Wars, Euphoria stars join cast of Apple's 'Echo Valley'

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney and Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson have joined the cast of Apple TV+'s upcoming film Echo Valley.

Starring in the feature alongside the duo is The Hunger Games' Julianne Moore.

Echo Valley follows the story of Kate Garretson (Moore) a woman who spends her time in solitude at a remote Southeastern Pennsylvania Farm training horses in the aftermath of a personal tragedy.

The story takes a horrific turn when Kate's daughter Claire (Sweeney) shows up at the farm, terrified and drenched in blood.

Gleeson portrays a local criminal who causes havoc in Kate's life by disclosing secrets about her family.

Script for the film has been written by Brad Ingelsby (Mare of Easttown) and it will be directed by Michael Pearce. Production duties will be overseen by Ridley Scott (House of Gucci) under the banner of his company Scott Free Productions alongside Michael Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh.

Sweeney is best known for her roles in HBO's series Euphoria and The White Lotus. She is also expected to star in a remake of 1968 film Barbarella.