entertainment
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses the potential of them falling from fame

Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

She also added that she would be happy to see other artists rise up as they did
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo discusses their potential decline in fame in the future. She is currently in the process of promoting her solo debut album Me.

She appeared on the show named My Alcohol Diary where she sat down with rapper Lee Young Ji to discuss her band members, their relationships and much more. Young Ji asked Jisoo about the future of the group and wondered if they feel pressured when thinking about the possibility of them being not as famous.

However, Jisoo was quite relaxed when answering the question and admitted that she doesn't pay the thought much mind. “I don’t get stressed out. I mean, we have to go down eventually as we had our moment.”

She also added that she would be happy to see other artists rise up as they did: “So if we go down, there will be someone who goes up. Then it will be better that it continues like this. At that moment, the Korean music industry is doing well around the world.”

