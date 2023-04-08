'Ashoka' star explains tough training

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson revealed she trained for 14 hours a week to match the acrobatic combat style of the character performed in the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Speaking to IGN at Star Wars Celebration, the actor explained the hard work she put into recreating the stunts that existed only in the animated shows.

"I think there's definitely difficulties there, even just for the entire stunt team watching the animation, because we'd be working off of just the most amazing feats that someone could draw or imagine," she told IGN. "And then it was like, how do we actualize that in real life? And so the team of it was just really remarkable."

The 43-year-old added, "[Ahsoka's] physicality is a huge part of who she is. And there was definitely a moment months into the training, I was doing two hours every single day for seven days a week," she continued. "There was a centre of gravity that sort of shifted and that felt really good because there's a lot of moments where it is just in a glance, but a lot of storytelling is happening through her movements."