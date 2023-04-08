'Game of Thrones' star didn't watch 'House of Dragon'

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said he could not watch the House of Dragon for one reason: the opening credits.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Danish actor said, "One day it came on, and I saw the opening credits," he said. "And it was a little strange because it was the same music, and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

The 52-year-old said that he would wait for a couple of seasons to bing-watch them, "I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it, and then there's the whole thing," he said. "But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them."

The spinoff is in production for a second season, and it's announced to be shorter than season one due to story flow. While Season 2 is slated to release in 2024.