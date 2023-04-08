 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones' star didn't watch 'House of Dragon'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Game of Thrones star didnt watch House of Dragon
'Game of Thrones' star didn't watch 'House of Dragon'

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau said he could not watch the House of Dragon for one reason: the opening credits.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Danish actor said, "One day it came on, and I saw the opening credits," he said. "And it was a little strange because it was the same music, and the title sequence was kind of similar. I was like, 'Ah, this is too soon. Too soon.'"

The 52-year-old said that he would wait for a couple of seasons to bing-watch them, "I'll give it a couple of seasons, then I can binge-watch it, and then there's the whole thing," he said. "But I know that so many people love that show, and I'm really happy for them."

The spinoff is in production for a second season, and it's announced to be shorter than season one due to story flow. While Season 2 is slated to release in 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears is 'shy and introverted,' says director Fenton Bailey

Britney Spears is 'shy and introverted,' says director Fenton Bailey

Queen told Harry to talk to Charles as she couldn’t take his whining calls anymore

Queen told Harry to talk to Charles as she couldn’t take his whining calls anymore
Blackpink’s Jisoo becomes first female K-pop soloist to debut in Top 40 of UK Charts

Blackpink’s Jisoo becomes first female K-pop soloist to debut in Top 40 of UK Charts
Charles, William vowed to not meet Harry alone after Oprah Winfrey interview

Charles, William vowed to not meet Harry alone after Oprah Winfrey interview
Blackpink achieves 400 million views with the track ‘Shut Down’

Blackpink achieves 400 million views with the track ‘Shut Down’
Blackpink’s Jisoo achieves fastest K-pop MV to hit 100 million views

Blackpink’s Jisoo achieves fastest K-pop MV to hit 100 million views
Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle's love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan Markle's love ‘clouded’ Prince Harry judgement

BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU sweeps iTunes charts

BTS’ Suga’s new song featuring IU sweeps iTunes charts
Shocking news for George, Charlotte, Louis: Kate Middleton's mother eyes life change

Shocking news for George, Charlotte, Louis: Kate Middleton's mother eyes life change
Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source

Reese Witherspoon is not dating Tom Brady or anyone after divorcing Jim Toth: Source
Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview

Hugh Jackman praises ‘great friend’ Russell Crowe in new interview
Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office

Maggie Rogers announces that she will sell her tour tickets at the box office