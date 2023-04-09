 
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
People show lack of interest in new royal book by Harry and Meghan's friend

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

People show lack of interest in new royal book by Harry and Meghans friend

Co-author of "Finding Freedom" Omid Scobie is scheduled to release his new book this year.

The book titled "Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy's Fight For Survival: End Game" is set to release on "August 1, 2023.

Author and journalist Omid Scobie, who is known as Meghan and Harry's friend and a critic of the royal family, tweeted the title of his book on December 13 December, 2023.

Interestingly, his tweet has failed to garner the reaction it was expected to during the four months since it was posted as a pinned tweet.

It has only 803 retweets and 4,363 likes till April 8th, 2023. Royal fans have criticized Scobie since he announced his new book and some vowed  not to read it.

