Sunday Apr 09 2023
Taylor Swift in Liverpool for something new following split with Joe Alwyn

Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Taylor Swift reportedly in Liverpool to film a Batman-inspired music video with American actress Joey King following the reports of her break up with boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Although, Swift is halfway through her Eras tour of America, it hasn’t stopped the Midnights hit maker from filming a new music video all the way in Liverpool.

As reported by The Sun on Saturday, the Blank Space songstress spent 48 hours at Scouse land-marks St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building for the shooting of her new music video.

The report also suggests that the Kissing Booth famed actor Joe, who starred alongside Brad Pitt in last year’s comedy thriller Bullet Train, was also on set as she features in the promo.

Swift was inspired by Robert Pattinson’s 2022 movie The Batman, which also features the same famous buildings.

According to a source "Taylor loves the history of the landmarks and was excited to film somewhere completely different and unexpected.

"She had a break in her touring schedule so decided to use the time to get another video in the bag. She’s feeling more creative and inspired than ever.

"Her shoot was an incredibly slick operation, with little fuss. Staff on site were politely asked not to have their phones on them and to sign non-disclosure agreements."

It’s not the first time Joey has appeared in any of Taylor’s music videos, the actress previously starred as a child, in the promo for the singer's 2010 hit Mean.

The source also noted that "Taylor loves a throwback, and is excited to celebrate Joey as her acting career has flourished."

The 33-year-old singer has reportedly parted ways with long time beau Joe Alwyn, after dating him for almost six years.

It is also reported that the Anti-Hero singer broke up with Alwyn on the same day when her smashing hit album of 2022 Midnights came out.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows" revealed the reports on Saturday.

