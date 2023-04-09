'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

Writer and director of the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka has heaped praise on Doctor Who’s David Tennant, who plays a droid in the show.



Tennant is the voice of Huyang – a lightsaber crafting droid used by the Jedi during the Clone Wars.

"Oh that’s the Doctor, that’s David Tennant," he said. "He makes it all work, what a joy, what a privilege to have him."

Star Rosario Dawson, who plays the main character in Ahsoka also remarked that the relationship between Tennant and Filoni was "remarkable."

Fans were given a first glimpse of the upcoming series earlier at the Star Wars Celebration thanks to a new trailer, which also included a look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action Sabine Wren, and the return of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Developed by Dave Filoni for Disney+, Ahsoka is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Ahsoka features the character Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars media.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Filming of the show began in May 2022. Ahsoka is scheduled for release in August 2023, and will consist of eight episodes.