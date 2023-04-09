 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

What a privilege to have him, Ahsoka director lauds David Tennant
'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

Writer and director of the upcoming Star Wars series Ahsoka has heaped praise on Doctor Who’s David Tennant, who plays a droid in the show.

Tennant is the voice of Huyang – a lightsaber crafting droid used by the Jedi during the Clone Wars.

"Oh that’s the Doctor, that’s David Tennant," he said. "He makes it all work, what a joy, what a privilege to have him."

Star Rosario Dawson, who plays the main character in Ahsoka also remarked that the relationship between Tennant and Filoni was "remarkable."

Fans were given a first glimpse of the upcoming series earlier at the Star Wars Celebration thanks to a new trailer, which also included a look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action Sabine Wren, and the return of Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma.

Developed by Dave Filoni for Disney+, Ahsoka is part of the Star Wars franchise and a spin-off from the series The Mandalorian, taking place in the same timeframe as that series and its other interconnected spin-offs after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Ahsoka features the character Ahsoka Tano from The Mandalorian and other Star Wars media.

Rosario Dawson stars as Ahsoka Tano, reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Filming of the show began in May 2022. Ahsoka is scheduled for release in August 2023, and will consist of eight episodes.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years
Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare

Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare
Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads

Jonas Brother reveal ‘unspoken rule’ between them after becoming dads
'Yellowstone' star Wendy Moniz gushes over co-actor Kevin Costner amid his exit

'Yellowstone' star Wendy Moniz gushes over co-actor Kevin Costner amid his exit
Taylor Swift in Liverpool for something new following split with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift in Liverpool for something new following split with Joe Alwyn
Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score
'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'
Jonas Brothers gear up for full discography at Yankee Stadium: 'a-17hour show'

Jonas Brothers gear up for full discography at Yankee Stadium: 'a-17hour show'
Four million people react to Blake Lively's latest pictures

Four million people react to Blake Lively's latest pictures