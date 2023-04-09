 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled for her latest viral video

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Preity Zinta claims that the crippled beggar was becoming agressive and not her
Preity Zinta claims that the crippled beggar was becoming agressive and not her

A few days back, Priety Zinta was trolled after her video went viral in which she is seen ignoring a crippled beggar and leaving in her car; the actress has finally opened up about the matter.

As per the trolls, Priety's behaviour was not right rather it was agressive towards the beggar in a wheel chair who came close to her car asking for money.

However, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has spoken up and revealed that he was the one who became agressive and kept on following her car till the end. She also shared two more incidents on her Instagram where supposedly she could have become aggressive but she did not.

While talking about the incidents, she wrote: "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding her daughter Gia.- where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms and planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth and ran off saying what a cute baby."

“This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing.If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene.”

She further shared another story: “U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could.This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive.”

After reading these two incidents Preity Zinta received an applaud from her fraternity friends. Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Well done Pree", Malaika Arora commented: "U said it out loud n clear", reports Pinkvilla. 

More From Showbiz:

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'

Kabir Khan: 'I knew Shah Rukh Khan as Gauri's boyfriend'
Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Lom Harsh talks about independent cinema’s growth in India

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’

Shibani Kashyap reveals ‘There are camps in Bollywood’
Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Gulshan Grover feels ‘excited’ about working with Vishal Bhardwaj

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?

Sunil Grover to reunite with Kapil Sharma again?
Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats

Salman Khan purchases 'bullet proof SUV car' amid death threats
Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Shah Rukh Khan emerges as winner of '2023 TIME100' reader poll

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does NOT prefer being on social media
Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer releasing on THIS date
Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'

Raveena Tandon's daughter pens strong note after she receives 'Padma Shri'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's daughter refuses to go back to Dubai to attend school
Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case

Ameesha Patel lands into legal trouble after being accused in 'fraud' case