time Sunday Apr 09 2023
Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner took a trip down memory lane as she shared some adorable throwback family photographs ahead of the Easter holiday on her social media account.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 67, took to her Instagram on Saturday and dropped family photos with her famous children and late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. as she prepared for Easter.

The post included pictures of young Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Jr. Kardashian all dressed in matching color palettes celebrating the holiday.

The Kardashians’ momager captioned the post, "Wishing everyone a happy Easter weekend," and added the hashtag "#AlwaysMatching."

Jenner's Instagram post included a carousel of throwback family photos, including a picture of Kris and Kim donning matching red dresses and hats, while Khloe and Kourtney dressed in their own red ensembles.

A second snap showed young Kendall and Kylie in matching lavender dresses with floral details. "Recreate the red dresses?" Kourtney dropped a comment.

Jenner, who actively shares life updates with fans on social media, previously rang in 2023 with more updated family photos.

The reality TV star celebrated two new grandbabies in the clan after Kylie welcomed son Aire with Travis Scott, and Khloé also had a baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

