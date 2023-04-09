Anil Kapoor prepares himself for 'Fighter', leaves other celebs awestruck

'Fighter' stars Deepika Padukone, hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor on lead roles

Anil Kapoor is one of those actors who seem ageless even if compared to all the young actors; the actor has once again left each and everyone stunned with his latest work out session for the preparation of his role in upcoming film Fighter.

The video that he shared showed him doing an intense and rigourous work out with full dedication. The video stole all the limelight on social media. Many of his fellow celebrities from the film fratenity came forward to comment on his unbeatable energy.

Kartik Aaryan dropped a fire emoticon whereas Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Sir". Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Whoa", Maniesh Paul commented: "Man on a mission."

On the other hand, Mismatched actor Rohit Suresh Saraf also wrote: "You're unbelievable."

Neetu Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also lauded Anil for his dedication and strength.

The Welcome actor shared a picture and video where he could be seen putting in all effort to get in the right shape for Fighter. He captioned the postL: "#Fighter Mode On!!"

Siddharth Aanad's directorial was previously slated to release on September 28, 2023. But the dates were revised due to unknown reason. The film is now set to release of January 25, 2024.



Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles reportedly.