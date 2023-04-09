 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti
Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti 

Chrissy Teigen often shares useful parenting hacks online. However, this time around, with her baby no.3, the cookbook author is having things differently.

Teigen, 37, who welcomed her third baby, daughter Esti Maxine earlier this year with husband John Legend, detailed the bedtime routine for the newborn and shared that how things were different with her other two children.

The model posted a video on Instagram Saturday, in which she was seen rocking her few-month-old daughter in her arms and making her fall asleep.

In the caption, Teigen wrote, "We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep."

Detailing Esti’s betime rituals, she added, "She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab.”

“Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep," she explained to followers. Teigen admitted her baby’s abnormal needs, saying, "I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant."

Teigen and John also share children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

More From Entertainment:

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof
‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections

‘Super Mario Bros.’ smashes box-office projections
Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs

Zendaya loves Tom Holland's accent but cannot understand British slangs
Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?

Kim Kardashian, daughter North banned on TikTok?
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' actress Tatyana Ali lends support to Will Smith
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo video

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Priscilla Presley ‘proud’ of Riley Keough’s success amid legal battle video

Priscilla Presley ‘proud’ of Riley Keough’s success amid legal battle
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film video

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report