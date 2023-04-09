 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Renfield director shares cancelled LEGO Batman plot
'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot

LEGO director Chris MacKay has opened up about scrapped animated superhero movie.

During an interview with Uproxx, the director said, "We had a really fun script with Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, wrote a really fun kind of 'Superfriends,'" the sequel which never saw the daylight.

The Renfield filmmaker continued, "The sequel would've been a quasi 'Superfriends' movie and the structure was going to be a sort of 'Godfather II' kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League – and in particular, Superman – have bad blood. It was going to explore Superman and Batman's relationship in a very different way than you've ever seen it portrayed, including Superman's alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years. It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Superfriends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie."

More From Entertainment:

'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take

'Renfield' star weighs in on fresh Dracula take
Prince Louis delights royal fans with first Easter service appearance

Prince Louis delights royal fans with first Easter service appearance
Ariana Madix parties with friends after 'Scandoval'

Ariana Madix parties with friends after 'Scandoval'
Doja Cat announces major change in her upcoming music

Doja Cat announces major change in her upcoming music
Hugh Grant: 'Audiences hate actors'

Hugh Grant: 'Audiences hate actors'
Melissa McCarthy says she was influenced by drag when plying Ursula

Melissa McCarthy says she was influenced by drag when plying Ursula
Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti

Chrissy Teigen details hilarious bedtime routine for newborn baby Esti

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear letting Prince George have Coronation ‘regrets’ video

Prince William, Kate Middleton fear letting Prince George have Coronation ‘regrets’
'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'

'Star Wars' showrunner teases 'The Acolyte'
Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

Rob Lowe presents sobriety chip to son on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour video

Ed Sheeran cheers on wife Cherry after taking break from global tour
'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Trump in Easter spoof