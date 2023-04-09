'Renfield' director shares cancelled 'LEGO Batman' plot

During an interview with Uproxx, the director said, "We had a really fun script with Dan Harmon and Michael Waldron, wrote a really fun kind of 'Superfriends,'" the sequel which never saw the daylight.

The Renfield filmmaker continued, "The sequel would've been a quasi 'Superfriends' movie and the structure was going to be a sort of 'Godfather II' kind of thing with Batman and the Justice League facing a modern-day problem, Lex Luthor and OMAC, while at the same time flashing back to the reasons why Batman and the Justice League – and in particular, Superman – have bad blood. It was going to explore Superman and Batman's relationship in a very different way than you've ever seen it portrayed, including Superman's alienation from humanity and how hard it is to truly be friends, real friends, for years. It was ultimately going to answer the question: How do you become Superfriends. And there was going to be a crossover with a major franchise that can only happen in a LEGO movie."