Johnny Depp interested in purchasing Paul Hollywood's fiancée’s U.K pub

Johnny Depp is reportedly planning on expanding his business ventures in the U.K. since moving into a 19th-century mansion in Somerset.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, has reportedly shown interest in buying a Grade II-listed pub owned by Paul Hollywood’s fiancée — on sale for £1million, according to The Sun.

The outlet reported that Depp is very intrigued by the idea of buying the Chequers Inn since moving from Los Angeles.

The pub - in the village of Smarden, Kent, is reportedly run by Melissa Spalding, 38, who is engaged to The Great British Bake Off judge, 57, since 2019.

Sources revealed that Depp is 'a huge fan' of the inn, which is 'right up [the] street' from his $16.2million Downton Abbey-style estate.

The Rum Diary star allegedly received some support from his close friend, and pub regular, illustrator Ralph Steadman.

“Depp adores the pub and has done for years,” claimed a source. “Johnny loves the history and has spoken before about wanting to buy a pub. It's right in the heart of the English countryside.”

On the professional front, Depp will be next seen in the upcoming movie Jeanne du Barry.

The French biographical film will see Depp playing King Louis XV —alongside actress and director Maïwenn, 46, who was recently accused of assaulting a journalist by 'spitting in his face.'