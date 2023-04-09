BTS’ Jimin makes history on UK Charts as he spends 2nd week in the Top 20

The song continues to break chart records by spending its second consecutive week in the Top 20

K-pop group BTS’ Jimin makes again makes history on the UK Charts as he remains in the Top 20 of the chart for another week. He made his solo debut on March 24th with the album Face.

He recently became the first-ever K-pop soloist to enter the Top 20 of the UK Singles chart and the second K-pop artist overall after his own group BTS. He debuted at No. 8 with his hit title track Like Crazy.

The song continues to break chart records by spending its second consecutive week in the Top 20, now sitting at No. 16. It is also still charting at No. 1 on the Official Singles Downloads Chart as well as at No. 2 on the Official Singles Sales Chart.