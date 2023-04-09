 
menu menu menu
pakistan
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Two terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Pakistan Army soldiers stand at an operation. — AFP/File
Pakistan Army soldiers stand at an operation. — AFP/File

  • Terrorists killed amid intense exchange of fire, ISPR says.
  • Adds martyred soldier fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.
  • "Security forces determined to eliminate menace of terrorism."

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down in two different operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North and South Waziristan districts on Saturday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Sunday.

In North Waziristan's general area Razmak, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location amid an intense fire exchange with militants, leaving one dead as a result, the statement read.

The military's media wing added that the security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

Meanwhile, in the fierce encounter between troops and terrorists in South Waziristan's general area Karama, the law enforcers effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one in the shootout, the statement added.

However, Naik Fazal Janan — a 32-year-old resident of Hangu District — fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom during the shootout.

Sanitisation of the area, according to the ISPR, is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the location.

"Pakistan’s security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the military's statement read.

'All-out operation against terrorists'

A day earlier, two soldiers embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded on a vehicle of security forces in the general area of Bara, Khyber District.

Martyred soldiers included Naib Subedar Hazrat Gul (age 37 years, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Nazir Ullah Mehsud (age 34 years, resident of South Waziristan), the ISPR said.

The army's media arm shared its determination to terrorism from the country and resolved to strengthen the sacrifices of soldiers.

Meanwhile, the National Security Committee (NSC) — in a meeting held on Friday — also decided to kick start an all-out comprehensive operation against militant outfits to root out the menace of terrorism from the country.

The meeting was held in continuation with the NSC meeting after the terrorist attack on January 2, 2023, in Peshawar Police Lines, which claimed the lives of more than 80 people, mainly law enforcers.

According to the Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies (PIPS), a think tank in Islamabad, the number of terrorist attacks in the country increased by 27% last year compared to 2021. At least 419 people were killed, while 734 were injured in 262 terrorist attacks last year.

More From Pakistan:

Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi

Over 2,800 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for Baisakhi
National Assembly set to celebrate golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution

National Assembly set to celebrate golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution
After president’s refusal, govt to table SC bill in joint session of parliament tomorrow

After president’s refusal, govt to table SC bill in joint session of parliament tomorrow
UK-based Pakistani family distributes charity worth over £0.5 million in homeland

UK-based Pakistani family distributes charity worth over £0.5 million in homeland
KP Bar Council asks CJP Umar Ata Bandial to step down

KP Bar Council asks CJP Umar Ata Bandial to step down
Islamabad court approves one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur

Islamabad court approves one-day physical remand of Ali Amin Gandapur
Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’

Cabinet ponders over ‘Punjab polls, NSC decision’
ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10

ECP unlikely to receive funds for Punjab polls by April 10
PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill

PM Shehbaz dismisses President Alvi as 'PTI worker' after he returns SC bill
‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’

‘PML-N will agree on polls if given level playing field’
Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan

Gandapur's arrest govt's attempt to show PTI members as slaves: Imran Khan
Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan

Islamabad police take PTI’s Gandapur into custody from DI Khan