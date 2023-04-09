Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of turning things into a soap opera

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blasted for their latest move ahead of King Charles III's coronation.



A royal expert has accused the couple of acting like they are characters in a soap opera with their behaviour, adding the couple - who have been invited to attend the the crowning ceremony in May - are keeping Buckingham Palace in the dark about their intentions.

Heydel-Mankoo, in conversation with GB News, was asked if he felt the couple were being rude for not making clear if they were attending.

The expert responded as saying: "It's absolutely rude. This whole entire will they or won't they drama is actually getting really tedious now. That is precisely what the King and the Royal Family don't need. I think, Harry and Meghan seem to be confusing the coronation with Coronation Street because this isn't a soap opera.

"This is a hugely important constitutional and ceremonial event, not just for Britain or the British. People, but for all of the Commonwealth realms, including Australia," said the expert.

"Harry and Meghan, through all of this I think, are just showing the world how childish, self centred and self obsessed they are."

He went on saying: "It's actually, I think, a shameful publicity ploy by and they're milking this for all it is worth. They know that essentially with their distance from the royal family they're becoming increasingly uninteresting to the public at large, increasingly irrelevant. This is a way to keep them in the headlines and on the front pages."

He lambastaed the couple: "It actually makes them seem to be powerful with the Royal Family seemingly trying to entice them over the pond. But, this is really quite narcissistic because at the end of the day, this is about celebrating the King. All attention must be on the monarchy and on the King."