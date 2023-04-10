Prince Harry was told his 'soul' belongs to 'Africa', not Britain

Prince Harry is touching upon the time he realised his deep-rooted connection with Africa.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he accompanied some of Princess Diana’s friends, Mike and Teej alongside Royal aide Marko to a campfire in Botswana.

He writes: “With Marko and that lot, the campfire was central, but with Teej and Mike it was sacrosanct. The same drinks went round, the same riveting stories, but it felt more ritualistic.”

Harr admits: “There are few places where I’ve felt closer to truth, or more alive. Teej saw it. She could tell how at home I felt with them. She said: I think your body was born in Britain, but your soul was born here in Africa. Possibly the highest compliment I’d ever received.”