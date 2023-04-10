 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

When Joe Alwyn 'really preferred to talk about work' over Taylor Swift question

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift tried to keep their relationship under wraps for the first few years of their romance.

While the couple has broken up now, fans are recalling the time Favourite actor spoke about his laid back love story with Taylor.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2018, Alwyn said: “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things.”

“I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he told the media at the time.

The duo, however, had worked together on various songs later, confessing their love for one another.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles and Camilla to break royal tradition at coronation

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

King Charles' coronation invitation to Meghan and Harry being circulated online is fake

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign

Prince Andrew appears in high spirit as he attends first Easter service of King Charles reign
King Charles, Queen Camilla's Easter message: 'Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter'

King Charles, Queen Camilla's Easter message: 'Wishing all of our followers a Happy Easter'
Royal family marks first Easter since Queen's death: Pictures

Royal family marks first Easter since Queen's death: Pictures
Taylor Swift knew she could not 'fully' achieve 'normalcy' with Joe Alwyn video

Taylor Swift knew she could not 'fully' achieve 'normalcy' with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift was not 'trained' to be 'happy' with Joe Alwyn video

Taylor Swift was not 'trained' to be 'happy' with Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry was told his 'soul' belongs to 'Africa', not Britain video

Prince Harry was told his 'soul' belongs to 'Africa', not Britain
King Charles III broke promise to his son Harry by marrying Camilla?

King Charles III broke promise to his son Harry by marrying Camilla?
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry posing serious threats to King Charles? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry posing serious threats to King Charles?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of turning things into a soap opera video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned of turning things into a soap opera