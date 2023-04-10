Meghan Markle disregarded key advice from late Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle was seemingly not pleased when the late Queen Elizabeth II offered her advice after she first joined the royal family.



The Duchess of Sussex reportedly gave a curt three-word response to the Queen, per news.com.au.

According to royal commentator, Robert Jobson, author of the new book, Our King, Meghan and the Queen had a one-to-one chat during which the monarch “warmly welcomed” the actress into the family and told her she was “so pleased Harry had at last found love.”

After leaving behind Hollywood to marry Prince Harry, the former Suits actress was about to be thrust into a world of pomp and circumstance, which is why the Queen thought she could benefit from having a senior member of the family to lean on for support.

In an excerpt shared by the Mirror, Jobson detailed that the Queen went on to urge Megan to turn to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh – the wife of her youngest son, Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Like Meghan, Sophie – who was the Countess of Wessex at the time – was also fiercely independent, having had a successful career in public relations prior to marrying Prince Edward in 1999.

But when the Queen advised that the women meet up, Meghan reportedly bluntly replied, “I’ve got Harry.” In his book, Jobson noted the Queen was rather “surprised” by the remark.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly did not anticipate what was to come when she disregarded the late monarch’s advice. Merely two years after her marriage to Prince Harry, the royal couple stepped down as senior working royals and moved to US.

The couple has since released their bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which was followed by Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare.