time Monday Apr 10 2023
time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Nicolas Cage dives deeper to play Dracula

Renfield makeup artist Christien Tinsley has spilled the beans on Nicolas Cage method acting for Dracula.

During an interview with Variety, the makeup artist said they employed 3D printing to craft Dracula’s popular fangs.

“This was the first film that I know of where we used 3D printing to do all the dentures,” adding, “We jumped in headfirst with 3D printing. We would scan Nic’s teeth and digitally sculpt them.”

As the fake teeth were created, “We shaved Nic’s teeth down and the dentures were fitted so as not to impede on Nic’s speech and allow full freedom,” he added.

“Nic wanted to emote and annunciate properly, so it was important the veneers were thin.”

In other news, Cage revealed an unsettling account about unintentionally drinking his blood on The Renfield set, where he played the iconic Dracula character.

During a Reddit AMA (Ask me Anything) with fellow actor Nicholas Hoult.

The Oscar winner offered the anecdote where he unintentionally drank his blood while filming his forthcoming film, "There's something warm and fuzzy about it."

The actor adds, "The fangs were genuine fangs; they were ceramic and quite pointy. So I did bite my lip a few times, which made me drink my own blood."

While Nicholas Hoult said, "I kind of like the taste of my own blood."

