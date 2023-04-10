 
Showbiz
Monday Apr 10 2023
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to kickstart his 'solo US tour' in July

Ayushmann Khurrana will be performing in eight American cities, reports
Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana is not only a talened actor but is also blessed with a soulful voice as well; the actor is all set to make his solo US tour in July. 

Ayushmann's solo tour is set to begin from July 8. According to the souces, he is going to enthrall his international fans with his God gifted voice in eight American cities namely: Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New Jersey, San Jose, Orlando, and Seattle. Furthemore, the actor will also be performing in Toronto, Canada.

While expressing his feeling about this international tour, he stated that he is proud to represent Hindi music in North America.

“﻿Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first hand. I’m grateful that the world has come out of the debilitating pandemic and we are again doing things that are community experiences. I was missing my live concerts because as an entertainer, I only look to spread joy through my films and music. I felt that was taken away from me.”

“I’m in a much happier headspace now that I can travel and sing and do these concerts and see the smiles on people’s faces! I can’t wait for my US tour. I can’t wait to be in these cities. I’m always proud to represent Hindi music to audiences globally and I hope people will enjoy what we have in store for them.”

Previously, Ayushmann Khurrana has lent his voice for numerous songs like: Paani Da Rang and many more, reports News18. 

