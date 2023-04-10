Kim Kardashian reacts to Victoria Beckham’s family photo

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has expressed her true feelings as Victoria Beckham and her husband gathered to celebrate the first wedding anniversary of son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.



The singer and fashion designer took to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo to mark the special day of Brooklyn and Nicola.

She posted the photo with caption, “So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary. we love you.”

The stunning photo also caught the attention of Kim Kardashian.

Kim showered love on the Beckham family by pressing the heart button.

Earlier, Brooklyn shared romantic note to mark his first wedding anniversary, saying “1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife x you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning x here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much x here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”