time Monday Apr 10 2023
BTS’ Suga releases tracklist for his upcoming album

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

K-pop group BTS’ Suga has released the track list for his upcoming comeback called D-Day. The comeback is the third volume of his hit Agust D series and will be released on April 21st.

The track list reveals the collaborations featured on the album including an appearance from his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! while the song Snooze will feature Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung.

Some of the other tracks included in the album are D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On and more. He will also be releasing his first solo documentary called SUGA: Road to D-Day globally on Disney+ and Weverse on April 21st.

The documentary will follow the rapper on a road trip across several cities and will also give a look at the behind-the-scenes process of producing the album. 

