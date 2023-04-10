 
entertainment
Jennifer Lopez posts 'Flashdance flashback' of her two decade career

Jennifer Lopez turned to her social media account and celebrated the 20-years legacy of her hit number I’m Glad.

The Marry Me actress, 53, marked the two decades of the release of the iconic hit number as she shared a flashback of her 2003 hit music video, featuring her over-the-top moves.

The famed video was a bold reincarnation of the iconic 1983 film, Flashdance by director David LaChappelle.

I’m Glad music video was the third release of J. Lo’s 2002 album This Is Me...Then, released on April 8, 2003.

The latest version of her album, This Is Me...Now, is set to be released this year.

Sharing on Instagram, the Shotgun Wedding star wrote, "I’m Glad! 20 years of 'I’m Glad'. Can’t wait to perform it again soon, #This Is Me Then, #This Is Me Now'"

Ahead of her music album release, Lopez has revealed that her husband Ben Affleck, who was her fiancé at the time, as the inspiration for the album and its hits, including Jenny from the Block, All I Have and Baby I Love You!

