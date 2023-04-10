 
Pakistan’s table tennis star Perniya Khan eyes Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistans table tennis player Perniya Khan.  — Twitter/@Sports_BoardPB
The country’s number-one table tennis player Perniya Khan on Monday said that she wants to represent Pakistan in Paris Olympics 2024.

Talking to journalists Khan said: "My target is Paris Olympics 2024. A lot of hard work is needed for that. I am confident that I will make it to the mega event."

She expressed gratitude to Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports Wahab Riaz for organising a highly competitive sports series.

Khan, who is the two-time bronze medalist in junior South Asian Federation (SAF) games, said the Ramadan sports series, organised by the Sports Board of Punjab (SBP) under the supervision of Wahab, will help athletes in longer run and such tournaments should be a regular practice.

"After a very long time, I am playing in such a high-class tournament," said Pernia. "I would like to appreciate the organisers and want such tournaments to take place regularly," she added.

Khan has qualified for the final singles event. She is hopeful for not only winning singles but also the upcoming doubles event. "I have qualified for the final singles event. It is a tough competition and all national-level athletes are participating," she shared.

The national athlete credited her parents for their help throughout. "My parents are always supportive. Due to them, I am here today. I want to make them proud always," she asserted. 

