Monday Apr 10 2023
Charity worker reacts to King Charles gesture

Patricia Ward-Jones, a fundraiser for a children’s charity, has shared her excitement after receiving an invitation to attend King Charles III's coronation.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have revealed that 850 community people will attend the coronation in recognition of their charitable contributions, including 450 British Empire Medal recipients and 400 young people from groups chosen by the Royal Family.

Ward-Jones - a fundraiser for Promise Dreams, a children’s charity based in Wolverhampton - is all excited after receiving  an invite.

The 69-year-old could not control her emotions and shared her feelings with public, saying: "I'm going to the garden party on May 3 and we are thrilled to be invited."

She said she would be attending Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace with her husband, Richard.

"I don't know what to expect, although I have been to a garden party before and on that occasion I had an interview with Prince Edward."

She also shared details of her preparations for the party saying: "I will of course have to get a new outfit."

Patricia, from Bridgnorth, was also awarded the BEM for charitable services to terminally ill children and their families during the New Year's Honours list in December.

