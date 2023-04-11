 
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry realised Britain 'shocked' Chelsy Davy with pap culture

Prince Harry admits his first long-term girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, had a problem adjusting to media.

Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex reveals their life in Britain was very different than their getaways in Africa.

He pens: "Africa was Africa…but Britain was always Britain. Soon after we arrived back at Heathrow we were papped. Never fun for me, but not a shock either. There’d been a few years, after Mummy disappeared, when I’d hardly ever been papped, but now it was constant."

Harry adds: "I advised Chelsy to treat it like a chronic illness, something to be managed. But she wasn’t sure she wanted to have a chronic illness."

