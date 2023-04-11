 
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Prince Harry admits parents' divorce made him 'ideal' for Army

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Prince Harry reveals he did an excellent job on his exam for British Army.

In his memoir 'Spare,' the Duke of Sussex shares that he turned all of his trauma into psychological toughness to score high on his tests.

He pens: "I was facing the entrance exams required for the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst. They took four days, and they were nothing like exams at Eton. There was some bookwork, some written stuff, but mostly they were tests for psychological toughness and leadership skills. Turned out…I had both. I passed with flying colors."

Harry adds: "I was delighted. My trouble concentrating, my trauma over my mother, none of that came into play. None of that counted against me with the British Army. On the contrary, I discovered, those things made me all the more ideal. The Army was looking for lads like me. What’s that you say, young man? Parents divorced? Mum’s dead? Unresolved grief or psychological trauma? Step this way!"

Harry lost Princess Diana in a car accident in 1997.

