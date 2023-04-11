 
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Kim Kardashian gets family support for ‘American Horror Story’

Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have extended support to Kim Kardashian as the reality television star turn to acting in an upcoming season of FX network's anthology series "American Horror Story."

According to Reuters, Kim Kardashian will co-star with Emma Roberts in the show's upcoming 12th season, which is based on a forthcoming book called "Delicate Condition."

Kim took to Instagram and shared the exciting news.

Kim Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner, and sisters Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall showered love and extended support to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by pressing the heart button and commenting on Insta post.

According to reports Kim Kardashian will have a lead role in Season 12, playing a character that was written specifically for her. 

