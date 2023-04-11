Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’

Shakira pleaded with the the press to leave her kids out of the narrative surrounding her and Gerard Piqué's breakup. The Colombian singer implored journalists and media outlets to respect the privacy of her two boys.



In a note shared on Twitter, The Voice alum wrote:

"Respected friends, journalists, and media outlets…"

"In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," she wrote. "However, my children, Milan and Sasha, have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."

"Now that they are beginning a new life," Shakira's message continued, "I implore the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy."

"I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance and exit of their school, wait for them at the door of our home, or follow them to their extracurricular and recreational activities as the media did in Barcelona with the intent of capturing photos or boosting ratings," she politely requested.

"I trust that the journalists and photographers here will be sensitive to the situation," The Voice alum added, "and that Milan and Sasha are facing and can behave in the more humane way possible with them, keeping in mind that this is about the physical and emotional health and safety of two minors just 8 and 10 years of age."



She signed off her statement as "a mother who wishes to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of my children so they may live a happy and healthy life, as all children deserve to do."

Last year, Shakira, 46, confirmed that she and Piqué, 36, had parted ways after nearly 11 years together. The songstress covertly addressed the reasons for the couple's breakup in her recent single leading to further tensions between the pair. Piqué criticized the singer and her fans over their reaction to the cheating scandal.