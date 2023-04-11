 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’
Shakira implores press to pull back as sons ‘begin new life’ 

Shakira pleaded with the the press to leave her kids out of the narrative surrounding her and Gerard Piqué's breakup. The Colombian singer implored journalists and media outlets to respect the privacy of her two boys.

In a note shared on Twitter, The Voice alum wrote: 

"Respected friends, journalists, and media outlets…"

"In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," she wrote. "However, my children, Milan and Sasha, have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."

"Now that they are beginning a new life," Shakira's message continued, "I implore the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy."

"I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance and exit of their school, wait for them at the door of our home, or follow them to their extracurricular and recreational activities as the media did in Barcelona with the intent of capturing photos or boosting ratings," she politely requested.

"I trust that the journalists and photographers here will be sensitive to the situation," The Voice alum added, "and that Milan and Sasha are facing and can behave in the more humane way possible with them, keeping in mind that this is about the physical and emotional health and safety of two minors just 8 and 10 years of age."

She signed off her statement as "a mother who wishes to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of my children so they may live a happy and healthy life, as all children deserve to do."

Last year, Shakira, 46, confirmed that she and Piqué, 36, had parted ways after nearly 11 years together. The songstress covertly addressed the reasons for the couple's breakup in her recent single leading to further tensions between the pair. Piqué criticized the singer and her fans over their reaction to the cheating scandal.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William shares a ‘sweet’ link to brother Prince Harry during Easter video

Prince William shares a ‘sweet’ link to brother Prince Harry during Easter
Kim Kardashian gets family support for ‘American Horror Story’

Kim Kardashian gets family support for ‘American Horror Story’
Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death

Prince Harry’s demand for Meghan Markle left royal family ‘shocked’ hours before Queen’s death
'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' eligible for Oscars

'Peaches' from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' eligible for Oscars

Kate Middleton makes surprising move with Easter Sunday getup

Kate Middleton makes surprising move with Easter Sunday getup
Taylor Swift, ex Joe Alwyn ever got married?: Details inside

Taylor Swift, ex Joe Alwyn ever got married?: Details inside
'Succession' Brian Cox on keeping paparazzi away from major season 4 spoiler

'Succession' Brian Cox on keeping paparazzi away from major season 4 spoiler
Cardi B shares concerns regarding child predators after Dalai Lama’s video

Cardi B shares concerns regarding child predators after Dalai Lama’s video
Netflix orders 'Stranger Things' animated series: Details inside

Netflix orders 'Stranger Things' animated series: Details inside
Joe Alwyn had big plans of 'supporting' Taylor Swift career with Eras Tour video

Joe Alwyn had big plans of 'supporting' Taylor Swift career with Eras Tour
Jennifer Lopez in battle mode in posters of upcoming Netflix film 'The Mother'

Jennifer Lopez in battle mode in posters of upcoming Netflix film 'The Mother'
Khloe Kardashian asked to 'feed poor' after daughter diamond necklace goes viral video

Khloe Kardashian asked to 'feed poor' after daughter diamond necklace goes viral