Taylor Swift gets emotional on stage after split with Joe Alwyn

US pop singer Taylor Swift got emotional and broke down in tears on stage while performing her hit song Champagne Problems during her Eras tour this weekend.



Fans are convinced Taylor Swift's recent emotional performance was inspired by her break up with boyfriend British actor Joe Alwyn.

According to reports the Bad Blood singer and Joe Alwyn have parted ways after six years together.

In a video uploaded on TikTok following the concert, Taylor Swift was seen tearing up as she played the hit song.

Taylor's song Champagne Problems tells the story of a turned-down proposal with lyrics such as: "I never was ready so I watch you go."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old pop singer was spotted enjoying a night out with friends in New York City on Monday.

Taylor Swift and Joe began dating after she split from Marvel actor Tom Hiddleston.