Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 11 2023
Salman Khan reveals 'everyone was against him for doing song 'Naiyo Lagda': Here's why

Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Naiyo Lagda is composed by Himesh Reshammiya
On April 10, Salman Khan launched the trailer of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan in a grand event in Mumbai where he revealed that one song that faced opposition. 

Song Naiyo Lagda featuring Salman and Pooja Hedge suffered opposition. Salman says everyone was against him for doing the song.

He stated at the trailer launch event: "Everyone was against me for the song. ‘He has lost the plot, this is an 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant.’ I was like, ‘No, I like it.’ This is my film; I’m using the song in it."

The Dabangg actor further went on to say: “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

Naiyo Lagda is sung by Palak Muchhal and Kamaal Khan and is composed by singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya.

Meanwhile, film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is going to be Khan's full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019. He has worked very hard on his body to play the role in this action-packed film, reports Etimes.

Farhad Samji's directorial film is set to release on Eid. It also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Daggubati Venkatesh besides Salman Khan. 

