Sidharth Malhotra to replace Akshay Kumar in 'Rowdy Rathore 2'?

Akshay Kumar played a doble role in the original 'Rowdy Rathore'

Reportedly, Sidharth Malhotra is being considered to play a cop in Rowdy Rathore 2.

According to the sources, the makers are in the process to finalise the cast of the film. There are chances that Sidharth might step into the shoes of OG Akshay Kumar for the sequel.

Sorces added: “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown the interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe."

“The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the nesxt 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of affair", sources claim.

Previously, Akshay played te pivotal role in the original part. He played a double role in the first part of the film which turned out to be an absolute charmer at the box office.

Still there is no clarity if the OG will be featuring the sequel or not. There are chances that he might be in it, but also there are chances that he might not. The confirmation about the lead actor is yet to be made.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will feature in Rohit Shetty's debut OTT series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, reports Pinkvilla.