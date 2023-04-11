 
pakistan
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Court remands Ali Amin Gandapur to police for two days

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Ali Amin Gandapur addresses a press conference at Press Information Department in Islamabad on July 26, 2021. — ONLINE
  • Golra police to question Ali Amin Gandapur for two days.
  • Case sent to trial court after terror provisions removed.
  • Babar Awan questions why court's time was wasted.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Tuesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) firebrand leader Ali Amin Gandapur in police custody for two days in a case filed against him for allegedly threatening government officials and institutions with dire consequences.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Judicial Magistrate Ehtsham Alam Khan handed Gandapur over to the cops of Police Station Golra Sharif.

The former federal minister was picked up from outside the Peshawar High Court’s Dera Ismail Khan bench on Thursday and sent on a six-day judicial remand.

The officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) reached the local court to arrest Gandapur, but the PTI leader would be arrested after his discharge from the case at Golra Police Station.

Gandapur is currently under custody in a case registered at Golra Police Station.

It must be noted that the investigation officer has requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand for the PTI stalwart.

Earlier, Gandapur was produced before the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) after a one-day physical remand.

The hearing started in the court of Raja Jawad Abbas, the ATC judge.

The ATC judge informed the defendant that terrorism provisions had been deleted from the case. The judge also asked Gandapur if he was subjected to any physical harm during police custody. To which, the PTI leader said no he was not.

The judge said the accused could be presented before the relevant court after the removal of the terrorism provisions.

As soon as the judge said this, a junior lawyer representing Gandapur prayed to the court to wait for Advocate Babar Awan, who was expected shortly, to join the court proceedings.

To this, the judge said: “Do you want the terrorism provisions not to be removed?”

“We want to argue why the time of the court was wasted by adding terrorism provisions in the first place,” the assistant lawyer said.

To this the ATC judge Abbas allowed the parties to speak for another ten minutes.

Later Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaisar, and Babar Awan reached the courtroom.

After offering due salutations to the judge, Awan told the court that the investigating officer wasted the court's time yesterday.

“The investigating officer also wasted the time of the lawyers and humiliated the accused,” Awan added.

He further said that the private channel was not a plaintiff against Gandapur.

“A show-cause notice should be issued to the investigating officer for wasting the court's time,” said Awan.

After 6 months, the magistrate registered a case based on lies, Awan said asking why the plaintiff took six months to file the case. "Was the plaintiff sleeping for 6 months," Awan added.

