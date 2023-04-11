SZA returns to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 'Kill Bill'

It broke the record for the most weeks spent on the chart by a female artist for the first time

American artist SZA has returned to the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her track Kill Bill. This is the eighth week that the track has spent at No. 2.

Kill Bill has seen major success since its release and quickly began to gain attention across several social media platforms. SZA also achieved one of the biggest honours on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart from Billboard.

It broke the record for the most weeks spent on the chart by a female artist for the first time in the chart’s nearly 65-year history. She went on to surpass the song Be Without You by Mary J. Blige which spent 15 weeks on the chart back in 2006.