King Charles’ coronation demands cause explosive rift with Church

King Charles allegedly got into a rift with the Church clergy over his diversity demands for his coronation, reported The Mail on Sunday.

As per reports, the monarch’s disagreement with the Church even led to the delay of the publication of the coronation’s order of service.

According to sources, King Charles wants to give more prominence to non-Christian faiths at his Coronation than ever before in a bid to make it more diverse, however, his demands have been met with hesitation from Church officials.

As per the outlet, King Charles has been warned by officials that his demands clash with ‘centuries-old canon law’ that bars all non-Christian faiths, including Hindu, Muslim, and Jews, from reading prayers at the Coronation service.

This comes weeks after Mail on Sunday shared reports of a meeting at Lambeth Palace held last month, where attendees were told that the coronation order of service would be published before Easter; this has not happened yet, allegedly due to the row between the monarch and the clergy.

A source also told the publication: “The meeting was conducted with scrupulous regard for the range of opinion among Anglican clergy.”

It must be mentioned that King Charles’ demands come as no surprise to royal enthusiasts, as he had highlighted his plans to be a more inclusive monarch about 30 years ago, when he said that he would like to be known as ‘Defender of Faith’ instead of ‘Defender of the Faith’ when he became monarch.