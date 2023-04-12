Ariana Grande releases video to address body-shaming comments on latest photos

Ariana Grande on Tuesday released a TikTok video to address the body-shaming comments she received after recent paparazzi photos gained lots of attention.

In the three-minute video, the singer asked fans to be more mindful when speaking about other people’s bodies, revealing that the body type that fans are comparing her to now was when she was struggling most.



She said, “The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” she said. “[I was] at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn’t my healthy.”



She added, “I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it.”



“There are ways to compliment someone or to ignore something that you see that you don’t like, that I think we should help each other work towards,” she said. “We should aim toward being safer, and keeping each other safer.”

Grande continued by saying that “healthy can look different” on different people and asked that fans have more grace when talking about about such topics.

“You never know what someone is going through,” Grande said. “So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”







