time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Chris Pratt reveals how he celebrated 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' success

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Chris Pratt in seemingly in celebration mode after the huge success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, since its release on April 5, 2023.

The actor, who voiced Mario in the movie turned to Instagram on Tuesday and thanked everyone who watched the film, while sharing in how many ways he celebrated the film's success.

"Thank you to everyone who checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend!" the actor addressed fans

In the post, the Guardians of the Galaxy star could be seen bonding with wildlife and enjoying the great outdoors.

"Thank you to everyone who checked out The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend!" Pratt, 43, began his caption written along with a series of photos from an outing with the actor's brother and the latter's girlfriend.

"If you haven't yet, do!" Pratt continued, "To celebrate I held a baby goat, caught a couple bass, found a blacktail shed, drank some coffee and hung out with my bro in the A- frame he and his girlfriend Lindsay refurbished, got teased because Lindsay actually found the shed not me but I took a picture like I found it. Am I jealous? Yes. But would I tell her that? No."


The Parks and Recreation alum also shared a message of gratitude to his Instagram Story on Monday, which began, "Wow! So unbelievably grateful!"

"Thank you to everyone who went to see The #SuperMarioMovie this weekend!!!" Pratt added, before ending with one of the fictional plumber's signature catchphrases: "Let's a go!!!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is an animated film from the popular Nintendo franchise, it opened in previews Tuesday before its official debut in theaters.

