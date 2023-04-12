 
Juhi Chawla reveals how she helped Shah Rukh Khan during Aryan's arrest

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla shares that she signed INR 1 lakh bond for the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Juhi and Shah Rukh share an amazing bond not only on-screen but off-screen as well. They have always helped and cared for each other through thick and thin. Amid the arrest of Aryan in a drug case, Juhi helped in his release and proved to be a true friend to Khan.

In an interview with News18, the Duplicate actress spoke about the incident, said: "We didn’t know it was coming. But when all came down to that moment when I could help, I thought it was the right thing for me to do, to be there for him.”

She further revealed that she rarely gets to meet the Pathaan actor nowadays but her husband Jay Mehta always try to keep in touch with him. "One will not believe but I rarely get to see him. Jay is more in touch with him than I am. But yes, we do keep in touch.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for upcoming film Jawan that also stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Besides Jawan, the actor also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, reports Pinkvilla. 

