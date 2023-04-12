 
Which Pakistani signers performed at Anant Ambani's birthday?

Anant Ambani, the yongest son of Indias Ambani clan pictured with fiancee Radhika Merchant. — Instagram
Anant Ambani, the yongest son of India's Ambani clan pictured with fiancee Radhika Merchant. — Instagram

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India's Ambani clan — one of the richest families in the world — threw a grand party on his birthday in Dubai.

Anant celebrated his 28th birthday with fiancee Radhika Merchant amid friends and family. Like every other event hosted by the Ambanis, Anant's birthday bash was also a glittering star-studded affair.

Celebrities from both Pakistan and India attended the party. 

There was a huge concert and performances by Pakistani singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and especially Atif Aslam have been making headlines.

Besides the two Pakistani stars, the concert also featured big names like B Praak and rapper King.

Anant, a graduate of Brown University, was engaged to Radhika last year and is set to marry soon. He is also expected to lead his father, Mukesh Ambani's energy business and has served on the Boards of Jio Platform and Reliance Retail Ventures.

