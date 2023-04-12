 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Royal experts have just stepped forward with concerns regarding King Charles’ plans for the monarchy.

Body language expert Judi James issued these revelations and claims about King Charles.

According to a report by Express UK, she believes, “With King Charles’s ‘slimmed down’ Firm, with Beatrice and Eugenie even expected to be missing from the royal balcony appearance at the Coronation, it’s possible there are some natural divisions occurring, based on rank as well as emotions.”

“This outing saw the Firm divide into two key groups: at the front were Charles, Camilla, Anne, Edward and Eugenie’s father Andrew, while behind were the more relaxed and jolly-looking group of the Tindalls, Eugenie’s sister, her husband and the Waleses.”

“In the middle, and very separate, were Eugenie and Jack. Eugenie’s mouth was clamped and pulled down at the corners and she wore an unhappy-looking frown.”

“She is so often the one organising and steering her own family group at formal events like this, but here she looked wary about mingling at all.”

