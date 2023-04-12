 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script
Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

Margot Robbie has recently opened up about her first reaction after reading the Barbie script.

Speaking to Bafta, Robbie revealed that she was not sure that the studio would let them make the movie.

“The first time I read the Barbie script, my reaction was, ‘Ah! This is so good’,” said the actress.

Robbie continued, “What a shame it will never see the light of day.”

“Because they are never going to let us make this movie,” she confessed.

According to Independent, Barbie is co-written by Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, whereas directed by Gerwig.

The outlet reported that the main cast features Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. It is pertinent to mention that the supporting cast include Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon.

The official plot of this movie showcases Robbie as Barbie, who has to leave Barbie Land for “being a less-than-perfect doll”. Therefore, the protagonist goes to the human world to find true happiness.

Meanwhile, Barbie is slated to release in cinemas on July 21.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation
King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks video

King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks
Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization video

Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again

Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again
‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged
'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2

'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2
'Renfield' performs strong at Rotten Tomatoes

'Renfield' performs strong at Rotten Tomatoes
'The Last of Us' star clarifies spinoff talks

'The Last of Us' star clarifies spinoff talks

Sarah Paulsan did THIS for Pedro Pascal in struggling days of his career

Sarah Paulsan did THIS for Pedro Pascal in struggling days of his career

Millie Bobby Brown engagement with Jake Bongiovi irks fans: 'she's only 19'

Millie Bobby Brown engagement with Jake Bongiovi irks fans: 'she's only 19'