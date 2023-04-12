 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media
Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media

Jennifer Garner has recently revealed why her children are not on social media.

During her appearance on latest episode of Tuesday, Garner opened up that she challenged her teenagers to show the advantages of social media.

“I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,’” said the 50-year-old.

Garner, who shares two daughters and one son with her ex-husband Ben Affleck, added that she told her children to “find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat”.

Elaborating on how her children are coping without social media, the Yes Day star stated, “My eldest is grateful.”

However, Garner is not sure of her two younger children, saying, “We'll see. I mean, it's a long haul.”

“I have a couple more to go, so just knock-on wood. We'll see if I really hang in there,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household

King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household
Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan video

Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan
Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter

Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter
Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation
Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script
King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks video

King Charles causing ‘natural divisions’ among royal ranks
Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization video

Amanda Bynes discharged from psychiatric hold three weeks after hospitalization

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie hints at ‘divisions’ in royal family amid rift rumours with Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again

Prince Andrew leaves King Charles ‘infuriated’ yet again
‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged

‘Stranger Things’ actress Millie Bobby Brown is engaged
'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2

'Andor' star addresses character's fate in season 2