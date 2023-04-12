 
Ayesha Omar clears the air about her ‘abusive’ ex-fiance

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar
Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar's revelations about her traumatic relationship with "abusive" ex-fiancé garnered immense traction albeit leaving a lot room for speculations to guess who the person actually is.

One name that stood out amid these guesses was that of the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor's industry colleague Sikandar Rizvi — an actor and restaurateur.

However, the Rehbra star clarified that it wasn't actually him she was referring to in the podcast show hosted by Frieha Altaf.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ayesha wrote: "Hi lovers and haters. This is to clarify that the abusive individual I'm referring to in my podcast with @friehaaltaf is NOT Sikander Rizvi at all."

The Habs actor said that it was in fact a family friend whom she spoke about detailing her past traumatic experience.

"It was a family friend's son, who is not connected to the media. Please DO NOT involve Sikander or his family in this. Much appreciated. Much love. AO," Ayesha wrote.

Screengrab of Ayesha Omars Instagram story. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar
During her appearance in Frieha's podcast show, the actor-cum-singer revealed her painful, years-long relationship sharing about the time spent with her ex-fiance.

In the course of this relationship, Ayesha said she endured immense mental and physical abuse, but somehow managed to get out of it.

In the interview, Ayesha, said: “It was eight years ago. We were almost engaged and were like a family. It took me a long time to end this relationship and get out of it because I thought maybe the person would change because of my love. I would fix him.”

She added that the man would apologise after doing everything following which she would forgive and return to him. “But one day he subjected me to physical assault. This was the day I decided to not bear anymore and ended the relationship,” she also revealed.

