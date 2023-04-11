Ayesha Omar opens up about relationship with 'abusive' ex-fiancé

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar recently revealed some painful details of her past, years-long relationship sharing about the time spent with her ex-fiancé.



The 41-year-old actor-cum-singer said she endured immense mental and physical abuse due to this relationship, but she somehow managed to get out of it.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor opened up about the bitter realities of her personal life in a podcast show hosted by former model, actor and director Frieha Altaf.

Ayesha, during the interview, said: “It was eight years ago. We were almost engaged and were like a family. It took me a long time to end this relationship and get out of it because I thought maybe the person would change because of my love. I would fix him.”

The Bulbulay actor said that the man would apologise after doing everything following which she would forgive and return to him. “But one day he subjected me to physical assault. This was the day I decided to not bear anymore and ended the relationship,” she revealed.

The vocalist added that the person she was in a relationship with would use abusive language round the clock.

“He was such a person who was habitual of cursing. He’d say that ‘I abuse in love’,” the actor disclosed.

She further shared that it took her a long time to recover from this trauma because she had “wasted precious years” of her life due to this person.