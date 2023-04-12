Prince William and King Charles are ‘at it’ over ‘disgraced royals’

File Footage

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly in a bunch of tiffs over some of the more disgraced members if the Royal Family.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to a report by the Daily Star, she believes, “While the King had clearly acquiesced to the Duke of Yorking being a part of things, it was painfully clear that William wanted nothing to do with his uncle.”

“As shots of Charles, with Andrew prominently right behind him, flashed about the internet, the Waleses did not end up in a single frame with the disgraced, dud of a duke.”

“Clearly, father and son have differing views about handling the ongoing mess that is the unemployed former trade ambassador, which bodes badly for the future.”