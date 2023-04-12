 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle, confirms Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Prince Harry to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle, confirms Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation without Meghan Markle, and their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex will be at the crowning ceremony of the King and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend Omid Scobie has also shared the news on his Twitter account.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

The royal biographer added: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

The Duchess of Sussex is staying in California with her two children, where they'll celebrate their eldest Prince Archie's birthday during the coronation weekend.

Harry will attend the coronation of his father, but Meghan Markle will not be by his side as she would stay with their children.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘don’t know of their own skills’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘don’t know of their own skills’
Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth

Kate Middleton was in labour for 12 hours during Prince George birth
Johnny Depp’s former wife Lori Allison describes Amber Heard as ‘horrific’

Johnny Depp’s former wife Lori Allison describes Amber Heard as ‘horrific’
Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media

Jennifer Garner speaks up about why her children are not allowed on social media
Tristan Thompson ‘ecstatic’ to be so close to Khloe Kardashian post joining Lakers

Tristan Thompson ‘ecstatic’ to be so close to Khloe Kardashian post joining Lakers
'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo

'Atlanta' star shares insight on Liam Neeson cameo
King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household

King Charles coronation plunges into chaos as panic grips royal household
Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan video

Princess Eugenie planning on ‘de-camping to the US’ like Harry, Meghan
Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter

Rihanna shares rare photos of son enjoying his first Easter
Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'

Tom Sandoval: 'I still love Ariana'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of 'shameful publicity ploy' ahead of coronation
Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script

Margot Robbie recalls her first response to Barbie script